10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, July 10, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Kwara APC crisis deepens as caucus calls for Lai Mohammed’s suspension

The crisis in Kwara State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to deepen, as its Elders caucus has called for the immediate suspension of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, over allegations of factionalisation of the party, and other anti-party actions. Read more

2. ‘Buhari must go’ Dunamis Church youths sue DSS over alleged unlawful arrest, detention

Five members of the Dunamis Gospel Church, Abuja, on Friday challenged the alleged unlawful arrest and detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Read more

3. Crisis brews ahead of July 24 LG elections as Ogun APC leaders reject consensus candidate

A crisis is brewing in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State ahead of the forthcoming July 24 Local Government Elections, as some leaders of the party in Arigbajo ward, Ewekoro Local Government Area (LGA) of the state have rejected what they called the “imposition of candidate” on the ward. Read more

4. Zoning of presidency unconstitutional – Gov Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Friday the 1999 Constitution does not recognise the zoning of the country’s presidency. Read more

5. CBN bars PSBs from accepting foreign currency, granting loans

The Central of Nigeria (CBN) has released the guidelines for the operation of Payment Service Banks (PSBs) in Nigeria. Read more

6. Nigeria under criminals’ siege for past 12 years – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday Nigeria has experienced massive security challenges in the last 12 years. Read more



7. ECOWAS Court orders Nigerian govt to pay Agba Jalingo N30m over detention, torture

The ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja has issued a ruling on Friday mandating the Federal Government to pay Nigerian journalist Agba Jalingo N30 million. Read more

8. Nigerian govt orders resident doctors, others to withdraw strike notices

The Federal Government on Friday directed the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to withdraw their strike notices immediately. Read more

9. Bandits kill 10 in Kaduna communities

Bandits on Friday morning killed 10 persons in communities in Zangon-Kataf and Chikun local government areas of the state. “>Read more

10. Buhari, a tribal president, has alienated many groups in Nigeria —Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum has lamented that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has alienated many tribes and people of the country. Read more

