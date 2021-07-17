10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, July 17, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Senate decision on e-transmission of election results unconstitutional – Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Friday described the decision of the Senate to curtail the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in electoral processes in Nigeria as unconstitutional. Read more

2. INEC drops Soludo, PDP candidate from list of Anambra guber contestants

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed the name of Prof Chukwuma Soludo as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Read more

3. Reps agree on 3% for host communities in PIB, after PDP lawmakers walkout

The House of Representatives on Friday passed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and retained the provision of 3 percent equity shares for the oil producing communities. Read more

4. IPOB protests, petitions British embassy in Ireland over arrest of Kanu

Members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have staged a protest at the British Embassy in Ireland against the arrest and detention of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigerian government. Read more

5. Nigeria’s inflation rate falls to 17.75% in June, third consecutive drop

Nigeria’s inflation rate decreased to 17.75 percent in June, from 17.93 percent in May according to the ‘Consumer Price Index Report for June’, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday. Read more

6. CBN clears Dangote, BUA on sugar importation to Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria has listed Bua Sugar Refining Limited, Dangote Sugar Refining Plc; and Golden Sugar Company, as the only companies allowed to import sugar into the country with officially sourced foreign exchange. Read more

7. NBC gives TV, radio stations conditions to report terrorist/bandit attacks

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has given television and radio stations in Nigeria conditions under which to carry news stories relating to activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers. Read more

8. Buhari approves N6.25bn for establishment of ranching in Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N6.25 billion for the establishment of ranching in Katsina State. Read more

9. Court sentences two policemen, three others to death for kidnapping in Akwa Ibom

Justice Eno Isangedighi of the Akwa Ibom State High Court, Ikot-Ekpene, on Friday sentenced two police officers and three others to death for kidnapping in the state. Read more

10. FIFA hands Spezia transfer ban for signing underage Nigerian footballers

World football governing body, FIFA has handed transfer ban to Serie A club, Spezia after they were found guilty of taking in several underage players from Nigeria. Read more

