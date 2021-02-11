Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 11, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. 1,131 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 142,578. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 1,131 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Govt cannot be intimidated, compromised in the exercise of its powers,’ Malami tells #ENDSARS campaigners
The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), absolved the Federal Government of blame in the freezing of #ENDSARS campaigners’ accounts. Read more
3. STRIKE: Nigerian govt, varsity workers to resume talks Thursday
The Federal Government and the non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities will resume their meeting on Thursday. Read more
4. Nigerian govt approves N9.4bn for completion of digital switch-over
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N9.43 billion for the completion of the digital switch over Read more
5. Reps set up committee to screen new service chiefs
The House of Representatives has set up a 40-member joint committee to screen the new Service Chiefs. Read more
6. Diaspora Remittances into Nigeria dropped by $13.65bn in 2020 – CBN
Nigeria recorded the lowest Diaspora remittances for the first time since 2013 as COVID-19 affected the income of Nigerians living abroad. Read more
7. Nigeria govt targets more borrowing to fund budget deficit – DMO
The Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday the Federal Government planned to increase its concessionary long-term loans from home and abroad to finance budget deficits and other obligations in the coming years. Read more
8. Heineken to sack 8,000 workers after investing N276m in Nigerian Breweries
Few months after Heineken invested over N200 million in Nigerian Breweries, the Dutch company plans to sack 8,000 workers across its markets. Read more
9. Lewandowski wants Bayern to ‘write history’ by winning Club World Cup
Bayern Munich are on the verge of making history in the world of football when they face Mexican side, Tigres in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday. Read more
10. Okagbare lands Guinness world record with 67 Diamond League appearances
Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the athlete with the most appearances in Diamond League meetings. Read more
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, February 15, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Gov Mohammed clarifies statement defending herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Sunday, clarified the comment he made about Fulani herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles for self defence. Read more
2. PDP challenges Buhari to halt Nigeria’s slide into anarchy
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up to his responsibilities and halt Nigeria’s slide into anarchy. Read more
3. Makinde, Akeredolu visit scene of Oyo traders’ clash, call for peace
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday, visited the Shasha community in Ibadan where traders at the popular market in the area clashed last week. Read also
4. SERAP asks court to stop Buhari from using ‘draconian CAMA 2020′ to target activists
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court, Abuja to “stop President Muhammadu Buhari from implementing draconian and unlawful provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 which allow the Federal Government to arbitrarily merge a new association with an already registered association; to suspend and remove trustees of any association; and to take over funds belonging to any association, and transfer such funds to another association on the pretext that the account is dormant.” Read more
5. Makinde’s ally berates Fayose, says he’ll only be remembered for fraud, incompetence, ingratitude
The crisis rocking the South-West zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) maybe far from over, as an ally of Governor Seyi Makinde, Dare Adeleke, at the weekend said Fayose can only be remembered for fraud and incompetence during his two terms as Governor of Ekiti State. Read more
6. Nigerian troops kill two most wanted Boko Haram commanders
Two top Boko Haram Commanders who were on the ‘most wanted list’ of the Nigerian Army, Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib, have been killed by troops of Operation of Operation Lafiya Dole in an ambush conducted in the Sambisa forest in Borno State. Read more
7. Bitcoin whale transfers $104m worth of cryptocurrency amid Tesla, Apple interest
Bitcoin Whale has moved thousands of Bitcoin, according to a cryptocurrency analytic tracker, Bitcoin Block Bot. Read more
8. Claims that Shell under-reported two million barrels of crude false – DPR
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has dismissed claims that Shell Petroleum Development Company (SDPC) under-reported two million barrels of crude in its oil production records between 2016 and 2018. Read more
9. Aina bags assist, Maja nets brace as Fulham stun Everton with Iwobi benched
Nigerian forward, Josh Maja scored twice to mark his first start for Fulham and helped his team to a 2-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League. Read more
10. EPL: Aubameyang bags hat-trick as Arsenal thrash Leeds; Man Utd hold West Brom
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a hat-trick for Arsenal in their 4-2 victory over Leeds United in a Premier League clash at the Emirates on Sunday. Read more
10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Sunday morning, February 14, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. Sokoto gov, Tambuwal, revokes contracts awarded by predecessor Wamakko
The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has revoked no fewer than five major contracts in the state, including a General Hospital in Wamakko town awarded by his predecessor, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko. Read more
2. You came in via protest; allow Nigerians enjoy peaceful protest, Shehu Sani tells govt
Shehu Sani, the former Senator who represented the Kaduna Central district in the 8th Assembly, has cautioned the Federal Government to allow Nigerians enjoy peaceful protests as the present administration came into power on the back of such protests. Read more
3. FG warns Nigerians against ethnocising crime
The federal government has warned Nigerians against ethnocising crime in the country and also resist the tendency of seeing crime in relation to one ethnic group or another. Read more
4. CHSR demands immediate release of #OccupyLekki protesters arrested by police
The Center for Human and Socio-economic Rights (CHSR) on Saturday condemned the arrest of some #OccupyLekki protesters by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force. Read more
5. Zoning system, though not constitutional, is a strategy for winning elections –Ganduje
The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has declared that though, zoning system is not in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is a strategy for winning elections. Read more
7. Nigerian govt borrowed N14.5trn in 2020 —DMO
Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy has incurred an additional N14.5 trillion debt in 2020, with an additional N10 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ways and means which will be converted to a 30-year loan facility. Read more
8. NSE: Zenith Bank, Transcorp record highest trade amid shares dumping
The stock market dip at the end of the week, with investors losing N300 billion as the equity capitalisation ended trade with N21.15 trillion on Friday, trading below the N21.45 trillion the market closed with on Thursday. Read more
9. North-West govs to meet NSA on Monday over insecurity in region
Governors in the North-Western parts of Nigeria are set to meet with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), on Monday in Kaduna over the rising insecurity that has been bedeviling the region. Read more
10. Ndidi bags assist as Leicester come from behind to thrash Liverpool
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City as they pulled off an incredible comeback against Liverpool on Saturday. Read more
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, February 13, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. 1,005 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 144,521. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Friday recorded 1,005 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Revalidation exercise will help APC in 2023 – Bamidele
The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, said on Friday the ongoing membership revalidation and registration exercise in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would boost the party’s chances in 2023. Read more
3. HERDSMEN: Northern elders raise alarm over plot to incite violence in Nigeria
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed concern that some elites and elected public office holders were plotting to take advantage of the current crisis generated by herdsmen activities to incite violence in the country. Read more
4. UK court approves lawsuit against Shell by Nigerian farmers over oil spills.
The UK Supreme Court on Friday, February 12, granted permission to a group of 42,500 Nigerian farmers and fishermen to sue Royal Dutch Shell (RDS) in English courts after years of oil spills in the Niger Delta contaminated land and groundwater. Read more
5. Gov Mohammed defends herdsmen, says they carry AK-47 for self defence
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed came to the defense of arms bearing Fulani herdsmen, saying they carry AK-47 for self defence. Read more
6. Bauchi governor’s claim on herdsmen crisis disappointing – Ortom
The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has dismissed as shocking and disappointing claim that he promoted negative perception of Fulani herdsmen in the country. Read more
7. Cryptocurrency regulation doesn’t fall under CBN — SEC
Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that the regulation of cryptocurrency falls under its authority following the clampdown on Bitcoin and other digital assets by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read more
8. Ecobank goes into $300m debt to attract foreign investors
Ecobank’s $300 million bond which will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) has been oversubscribed by foreign investors during the marketing of the transaction.
The loan which has a five-year tenure, maturing in February 2026, is the first non-sovereign bond out of Africa in 2021. Read more
9. Nigerian govt to identify new taxes, expand VAT to grow revenue to GDP
Nigeria’s minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the Federal Government is drafting a Strategic Growth Revenue Initiative (SGRI) 2.0 to improve Nigeria’s revenue to gross domestic product (GDP) in the next three years. Read more
10. Falcons coach Waldrum invites 23 players for Turkish women’s tourney
The Super Falcons will land in Antalya on Monday to participate in the fifth edition of the Turkish Women’s Cup taking place 15th – 24th February. Read more
