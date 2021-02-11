10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 11, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 1,131 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 142,578. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 1,131 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Govt cannot be intimidated, compromised in the exercise of its powers,’ Malami tells #ENDSARS campaigners

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), absolved the Federal Government of blame in the freezing of #ENDSARS campaigners’ accounts. Read more

3. STRIKE: Nigerian govt, varsity workers to resume talks Thursday

The Federal Government and the non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities will resume their meeting on Thursday. Read more

4. Nigerian govt approves N9.4bn for completion of digital switch-over

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N9.43 billion for the completion of the digital switch over Read more

5. Reps set up committee to screen new service chiefs

The House of Representatives has set up a 40-member joint committee to screen the new Service Chiefs. Read more

6. Diaspora Remittances into Nigeria dropped by $13.65bn in 2020 – CBN

Nigeria recorded the lowest Diaspora remittances for the first time since 2013 as COVID-19 affected the income of Nigerians living abroad. Read more

7. Nigeria govt targets more borrowing to fund budget deficit – DMO

The Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday the Federal Government planned to increase its concessionary long-term loans from home and abroad to finance budget deficits and other obligations in the coming years. Read more

8. Heineken to sack 8,000 workers after investing N276m in Nigerian Breweries

Few months after Heineken invested over N200 million in Nigerian Breweries, the Dutch company plans to sack 8,000 workers across its markets. Read more

9. Lewandowski wants Bayern to ‘write history’ by winning Club World Cup

Bayern Munich are on the verge of making history in the world of football when they face Mexican side, Tigres in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday. Read more

10. Okagbare lands Guinness world record with 67 Diamond League appearances

Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the athlete with the most appearances in Diamond League meetings. Read more

