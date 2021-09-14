Politics
APC sets up National Reconciliation Committee
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a National Reconciliation Committee which will be headed by former Nasarawa State Governor, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.
While approving the composition of the Committee in Abuja on Tuesday, National Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe, said its major mandate was to reconcile all aggrieved members and find a way to retrieve all litigations filed against the party.
Akpanudoedehe added that Otunba Moses Adeyemo would serve as the Committee’s Secretary, while other members include Sen. George Akume, the Minister for Special Duties, former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Alhaji Suleiman Argungun and Dr Beta Edu.
He added that the Committee would be inaugurated at a later date.
This move came after the APC announced that it would hold its local government congresses on September 4, where officials at that level will be elected.
The party had earlier fixed October 2 for State Congresses across the 36 states of the federation.
