Entertainment
BBN star, Ifu Ennada, curses men who send her photos of their private areas
Big Brother Naija Star, Ifu Ennada has taken to her Instagram platform to slam men who keep sending her unsolicited photos of their private areas.
According to the reality star, this act needs to stop as it is unbearable to watch.
Ennada threatened to expose men who send such lewd photos in her DM. She mentioned that she will forward the images to members of the culprits’ family and friends if the act should continue.
She stated further in her post that Instagram should find methodologies to protect women and also fish out “potential rapists”.
READ ALSO: BBNaija’s JMK slams guys who ‘talkcrap’ about you after rejection
The reality star wrote:
“Grown men who send me dck pics, pls what is wrong with all of you?”
She continued, “I wish I could do more that report and block you idiots.
“I wish I could post your pictures alongside your private areas so your family, friends”
The concluding part of her outburst reads, “and the whole world will know you are a potential rapist but that ‘ll be making my own page violate the rules of this platform. This nonsense needs to stop.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...