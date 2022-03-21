BBN star, Ifu Ennada, curses men who send her photos of their private areas

Big Brother Naija Star, Ifu Ennada has taken to her Instagram platform to slam men who keep sending her unsolicited photos of their private areas.

According to the reality star, this act needs to stop as it is unbearable to watch.

Ennada threatened to expose men who send such lewd photos in her DM. She mentioned that she will forward the images to members of the culprits’ family and friends if the act should continue.

She stated further in her post that Instagram should find methodologies to protect women and also fish out “potential rapists”.

The reality star wrote:

“Grown men who send me dck pics, pls what is wrong with all of you?”

She continued, “I wish I could do more that report and block you idiots.

“I wish I could post your pictures alongside your private areas so your family, friends”

The concluding part of her outburst reads, “and the whole world will know you are a potential rapist but that ‘ll be making my own page violate the rules of this platform. This nonsense needs to stop.”

