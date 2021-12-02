Big Brother Naija star, Boma, says Nigerians love misery

Controversial reality star, Boma Akpore has berated Nigerians in a social media post during the early hours of today, Thursday, December 2.

According to the former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes contestant, most Nigerians simply love misery. The reality star stated, “Nigerians and misery na 5 & 6”.

He added that he needs to be paid by President Buhari for keeping “these jobless Nigerians busy”.

Boma has remained one of the most hated reality stars in the country since his on-screen romance with the married ex-BBNaija colleague, Tega Dominic.

His recent statement cane on the heels of the backlash he received after photos of himself and Tega in Dubai surfaced on social media. The reality star was once again criticized for spending time with the married reality star.

In responding to his critics, Boma decided to use derogatory words to describe those dragging him on social media.

Here is what he wrote:

