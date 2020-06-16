BREAKING: Ajimobi named APC acting national chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday announced its Deputy National Chairman (South), Abiola Ajimobi, as the party’s acting National Chairman.

The decision followed the ruling of the Appeal Court which on Tuesday evening upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman.

The FCT High Court, Lugbe, had in March suspended Oshiomhole as APC chairman after ruling on the application filed by six members of the party in Edo State.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja, announced the appointment of the former Oyo State governor in a statement.

READ ALSO: The Edo APC saga in yet another twist as Appeal Court upholds Oshiomhole’s suspension

The statement read:

“The NWC has received the news indicating the Appeal Court has upheld the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by an FCT High Court pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“Guided by advice from the party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, will serve as the party’s Acting National Chairman.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii),of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone.”

Join the conversation

Opinions