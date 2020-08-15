Buni charges APC campaign council to ensure party’s victory in Ondo guber election

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, on Saturday charged the party’s National Campaign Council for the Ondo State Governorship Election to ensure the success of the party in the October 10 election.

Buni made the call while inaugurating the campaign council at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The party had during the week appointed Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as chairman of the 104-member campaign council for the Ondo State election.

The Yobe State governor expressed optimism that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is representing the party in the election, would be re-elected by the people of the state.

Buni said: “You will all recall that four years ago, the good people of Ondo State generously voted our party, the All Progressives Congress for an initial four-year mandate.

“I am happy to state that the chairman and members of the council were carefully selected based on their personal records of hard work, proven integrity and commitment to the ideals of our dear party.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the rich cream of personalities on this council, with vast electioneering experience, would once again secure the mandate of the people of Ondo State, for the party and its candidate.”

