Egypt’s Odiggo closes $2.2m to expand venture. 1 other thing and a trivia

1. Egypt’s Odiggo closes $2.2m to expand venture



Digital marketplace for automotive spare parts, Odiggo, has, on Tuesday, announced closing a US$2.2 million funding round.

The fund, according to the startup, is to help it continue its expansion into new markets.

The startup was founded in 2018 by Ahmed Omar and Ahmed Nasser as a venture linking customers with vendors who sell car parts and accessories.

Since its inception, the startup ensures users get the correct, best quality car parts at a convenient time, by allowing them to simply add their car information and location on Odiggo app.

Signed up users can see what services and parts are available in their area.

Today, the startup serves over 50,000 car owners across three markets – Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

The new raiser saw the participation of investors to include 500 Startups, Plug and Play Ventures, Seedra Ventures, LoftyInc Capital, and Essa Al-Saleh.

2. Kenya’s MarketForce secures fresh $100k funding



MarketForce, Kenyan retail-tech startup has also added a fresh US$100,000 in funding from the Harambeans Prosperity Fund.

This comes on the heels of a US$2 million pre-Series A round it raised last month.

The startup was co-founded in 2018 by Tesh Mbaabu and Mesongo Sibuti.

According to local sources, the MarketForce enables consumer brands to optimise how they deliver essential goods and services to retailers and consumers.

In operation, the venture bridges the information gap in last mile distribution, while maximising efficiency across the sales and distribution value chain.

The startup’s platform leverages mobile devices by enabling field agents to record all customer interactions as they happen in the field, and then aggregates this data and presents it through live web dashboards.

