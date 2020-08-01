Gunmen abduct farmer in Rivers, demand N16m ransom

Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday night abducted a 60-year-old farmer, Nyieda Kpeenu, in Rivers State.

One of the woman’s sons told journalists that the gunmen abducted their mother from her residence at Nweol community, Gokana local government area of the state at about 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to him, the gunmen shot sporadically before whisking the woman away to an unknown destination.

He said the hoodlums had contacted the family and demanded N16 million ransom before releasing the hostage.

He said: “They forced my mother’s house open and took her away. It was a disturbing scene. They created panic in the community with their shooting

“We were afraid because they did not call us two days after the incident. They have just contacted us and demanded N16million ransom.

“Where do we get such money from? My mother is not a politician. She is a farmer. We have reported the matter to the police, but nothing has happened.”

