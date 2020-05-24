Gunmen abduct four construction workers in Niger

Gunmen have abducted four workers from a construction site at Erena in Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

One of the abducted persons has been identified as Abubakar Jibrin, an employee of the Niger State Ministry of Works.

However, the state governor, Abubakat Bello, has assured the people of the state that the state government would ensure that the four abducted persons regained their freedom and the hoodlums prosecuted.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, the governor lamented that the abduction of the construction workers happened at a time when his administration was embarking on the construction of some rural roads across the state to enhance economic activities.

He said: “It is time to take the fight to their hideouts and root them out of the communities. Enough is enough. The government is on top of the situation and the abducted persons would be rescued and reunited with their families within the shortest possible time.”

