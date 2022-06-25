News
Gunmen abduct two in Niger community
Gunmen on Wednesday abducted two people at Doma village in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Minna.
Abiodun said: “Suspected kidnappers on June 22 abducted two victims from Duma village, Lapai while working in a farm and disappeared into the forest in Rafin-Daji, Abaji area
” Unfortunately, Police tactical team with some vigilante members who were on rescue operation, engaged the kidnappers while one of the vigilante members lost his life.”
He added that police operatives are on the kidnappers’ trail.
Abiodun appealed to the people of Niger to remain calm as police and other security agencies would not relent in the ongoing fight against banditry in the state.
