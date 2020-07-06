Gunmen kill 15 farmers in Katsina village

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday morning killed at least 15 farmers at Yar Gamji village in Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

Residents told journalists the farmers were working on their farmland when the bandits attacked them at about 10:00 a.m. and killed them.

The bandits, according to the residents, arrived the farmland on motorcycles and carried out the attack for about one hour.

The Spokesman of the State Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday evening.

He said: “It’s true, 15 persons were killed in the attack. The bandits numbering over 200 came on motorcycles armed with AK 47 rifles pursuing them (the farmers) even to the forest, shooting and killing them.

“A mop-up after revealed the 15 corpses. At present, our people are on ground and I am expecting a detailed report on their confrontation with the bandits.”

