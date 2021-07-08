Gunmen reportedly abduct ex-gov Yuguda’s aide in Bauchi

Gunmen have reportedly Uba Boris, a former Senior Special on Youths to ex- Bauchi State governor, Isa Yuguda, in the state.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Thursday that Boris, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Bauchi, accosted by the hoodlums along the Federal Low-Cost Highway on Wednesday night.

They added that the gunmen raided the victim to the road on motorbikes and fired several gunshots to the air to scare away passers-by.

But the state police command has not released any statement on the incident at the time of filing this report.

