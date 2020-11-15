“I will never concede defeat in a rigged election” – Trump

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has insisted that he will never concede defeat to Joe Biden because the November 3 presidential election was rigged in favour of the Democratic Party candidate.

Trump who has continued to maintain his stance that the election was skewed to give victory to Biden, took to his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, November 15, to tweet that Biden only won in “the eyes of the fake media” and that he would never accept defeat.

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

Even though latest results have shown that Biden won in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides the presidency, with 306 votes against Trump’s 232, the Sunday tweet is seen as an indication that Trump will go as far as the U.S. Supreme Court to contest the results of the election.

READ ALSO: Trump’s refusal to concede defeat to Biden hurting U.S. security –Kelly, ex-Chief of Staff

As at Friday, Biden had taken the state of Georgia by 306 votes in the Electoral College, a clear margin of the 270 votes required for a winner to emerge.

In another tweet same day, Trump wrote:

“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation and bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, and more!”

Despite some Republican Senators coming out to chide Trump and urging him to concede defeat in the interest of the country, he has refused to back down, a situation his former Chief of Staff, John Kelly says will cause insecurity for the U.S.

