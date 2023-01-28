Kidnapper who used victims’ intestines for pepper soup in Rivers to die by hanging

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced a man to death by hanging for killing four persons and using their intestines to prepare pepper soup meal in Okwalie community in the Khana Local Government Area of the state.

The convict identified as Bestman Lekia, aka Biggie, was found guilty of murder, armed robbery, burglary, kidnapping and cultism.

The convict reportedly kidnapped and killed his victims identified as Gbodu Nobaale, Etim Ekpe, Nenalebarri Mmeabe and Loveday Mmeabe.

It was reported that one of the victims’ intestines were used to prepare pepper soup and plantain meal by the abductors in 2019.

Justice Adolphus Enebeli in his ruling found Lekia guilty of murder, kidnapping, cultism and armed robbery, adding that the prosecution counsel was able to prove his case with the convincing evidence.

The State Prosecution Counsel, Chidi Ekeh, who spoke to journalists after the court session, described the judgment as timely.

“As a human being, I do not take delight in the fact that Lekia is going to die. But I feel happy that the law and the state did not fail society. That Ogoni community will know peace that they will never see him again. So to me, it was a hard-nose judgment. The judge has demonstrated once again that he is worth his salt”, he said.

