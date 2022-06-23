Entertainment
Kizz Daniel dreams of performing ‘Buga’ at the World Cup
Nigerian recording artiste, Kizz Daniel has revealed his dream and inspiration of performing his latest song, ‘Buga’ at the coming FIFA World cup tournament.
The singer released the music video for the single on Wednesday, June 22, barely a month after the official single debuted.
Kizz Daniel collaborated with Afrobeat singer, Tekno Miles on the song.
Read also:Kizz Daniel unveils face of baby mama
Taking to his Twitter page on Wednesday night, the Ogun State indigene stated that he would love to take the new song to an international level. He mentioned that he wants to perform alongside a mass choir on the world stage.
The hitmaker urged his followers to accompany him in saying a word of prayer, so he could accomplish his dreams.
Kizz Daniel wrote;
God I want to perform BUGA for World Cup with a mass choir 🙏🏾 help me say amen
God I want to perform BUGA for World Cup with a mass choir 🙏🏾 help me say amen 😩 #qatar2022worldcup
— VADO D‘GREAT 🎙 (@KizzDaniel) June 22, 2022
