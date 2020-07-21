Man jailed for rap*ng daugthers

A 65-year-old man, Imole Akintewe, was on Tuesday sentenced to five years imprisonment for raping his two daughters.

A High Court in Ado Ekiti presided over by Justice John Adeyeye held that having carnal knowledge of one’s daughter is unacceptable in the society.

“However, considering the age of the defendant and the fact that he has shown remorse, I will be lenient with him.

“Hence in this circumstance, the convict is sentenced to five-years-imprisonment, without an option of fine,” the Judge said.

The prosecution counsel, Felix Awoniyi, said the convict committed the offence on or about May 28, 2019, in Ado Ekiti.

The prosecutor further said that after the death of his wife the convict started having s*xual intercourse with his daughters, – nine and 13-year-old.

He also called seven witnesses, including a medical doctor and the investigative police officers.

Exhibits tendered included statements of the victims, witnesses, defendant and medical reports.

