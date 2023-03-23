Nigeria’s military claims troops killed 46 terrorists, others in troubled North

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday that troops had killed 46 terrorists, bandits, and other criminals across the Northern part of Nigeria in the last two weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, who disclosed this during the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces in Abuja, said the troops also apprehended more than 50 terrorists and other criminals as well as rescued 97 kidnapped victims during the period.

He said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in the North-East had sustained and continued to dominate the theatre of operation with commendable successes.

He added that the troops during the period killed 18 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, arrested six logistics suppliers, and rescued 119 abducted civilians.

The spokesman also disclosed that 1,506 terrorists and members of their families comprising 154 adult males, 514 adult females, and 838 children surrendered to troops at different locations during the period.

According to him, the troops recovered 16 AK 47 rifles, one 60mm mortar bomb, 10 Dane guns, 12 dummy rifles, 280 rounds of 7.62mm special, 118 rounds of 7.62 x 50mm NATO, 13 rounds of 5.56mm ammo and 10 rounds of 7.62 x 54 mm NATO ammo from the criminals.

Danmadami said: “Also recovered are one round of 12.7mm NATO, 17 AK47 magazines, one firing pin, one mechanic tools box, two knives, six motorcycles, 24 mobile phones, 41 livestock, assorted food items, one vehicle, four sim, and other sundry items as well as the cash sum of N2.2 million.

“All recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action, while surrendered terrorists and members of their families are been profiled for further action.

“The air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted several air interdiction operations against terrorists’ enclaves and logistics in support of ground operations during the period.

“Several air interdictions operations were carried out in some forest in Borno and Yobe where several terrorists were neutralised in the airstrikes.

“The ground forces on mop-up operations, recovered one gun truck, three AK 47 rifles, one PKM gun, one PKM metal link with 19 rounds, two Improvised Explosive Devices, 129 rounds of 7.62mm (39mm) ammunition, 60 solar panels among others.”

