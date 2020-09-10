One dies in Lagos auto crash

One person was killed in an auto crash along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos on Thursday.

The Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, who disclosed this in a statement, said the accident occurred when a tipper rammed into a Toyota Camry at Alasia Bus Stop along the highway.

One other victim sustained a leg injury in the crash.

Okunbor said the accident was caused by a brake failure.

He said: “On getting to the incident scene, a Toyota Camry salon car with registration number KSF-920FF was found in a bad shape.

“Further investigations revealed that the car was run into by a granite laden tipper truck with registration number ENU-576ZZ (Enugu) as a result of brake failure.

“The driver of the car was severely crushed by the impact of the collision and died instantly.

“He was extricated from the vehicle by an expert team of the LASEMA Response Squad.

“Another victim who suffered a leg injury was rescued alive and administered first aid by the LASEMA Paramedics Team.

“The vehicles were recovered off the road.

“The combined efforts of The LASEMA Response Team, FRSC, LASTMA, LNSC, and the Nigerian Police Force worked together to ensure a swift recovery.”

