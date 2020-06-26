Oyo Sports commissioner contracts COVID-19, urges Nigerians to minimize spread

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Oyo state, Seun Fakorede, has announced that he tested positive for the deadly virus, COVID-19.

The 28-year-old, who is known as the youngest Commissioner in the history of Nigeria, made this known in a series of tweets on Friday morning.

Fakorede went on to urge Nigerians to observe all directives by the government as regards the coronavirus pandemic, in order to minimize the spread of the virus.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 and I want you to know that there’s no cause for any panic as I’m very well, safe and sound without any symptoms or breakdown,” Fakorede tweeted.

“I have immediately followed and adhered strictly to the directives of the Incident Management for the Oyo State Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“COVID-19 is not in anyway a death sentence — So, while I acknowledge my Principal, Governor Seyi Makinde, for the efforts he has put in place to tackle the pandemic, I want to further urge us all to continue to do everything to minimize the spread of this virus.

“I will remain in isolation till I fully recover, I will fight this, victoriously — please continue to comply with all the directives of the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay safe!”

The coronavirus pandemic has taken hundreds of thousands of lives across the globe, with over eight million cases confirmed.

In Nigeria, according to latest figures by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 22,614 persons have been confirmed infected while 549 persons have died.

