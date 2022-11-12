Police, Amotekun arrest 48 suspected kidnappers in South-West forests

No fewer than 48 suspected kidnappers have been arrested following the combing of forests by both the Police and Amotekun Corps in the South-West area of Nigeria.

The arrest was on the backdrop of recent spate of kidnapping along the Lagos-Ibadan highway linking different states in the region.

While speaking to journalists on Friday, the Ekiti Public Relations Officer of the corps, Sunday Abutu, said law enforcement agents had in the last two weeks been combing the forests with a view to ridding them of criminals.

He said: “As I speak with you, our men are combing the forests and ensuring that the criminal elements are possibly arrested or chased out of the state. We have made some breakthroughs.

“Some suspected kidnappers and criminals have been arrested and investigations are ongoing. No fewer than 10 suspects have been arrested.”

Similarly, the Amotekun Corps in Ondo state said it arrested no fewer than 38 persons for their alleged involvement in various criminal activities.

The Commander of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye, told journalists in Akure on Friday that the arrests followed ‘Operation Gbale Gbako’ embarked on by the corps to rid the state of criminals.

“We have collaborated with the other security agencies and the local hunters in Edo and Kogi states, and the collaboration has been successful. We paraded about 38 suspects today on our ‘Operation Gbale Gbako’ and we will continue from now till January”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, had said the state government had put all the security agencies on red alert.

“All hands are on the deck; we are coordinating security properly in Ondo State. The governor has put everybody on red alert. We are not relaxing and there will be no cause for alarm,” he stated.

