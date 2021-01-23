Police arrests two suspected kidnappers in Kaduna

The Kaduna State police command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of two suspected kidnappers in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Muhammad Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the police officers attached to Operation Yaki on January 20 intercepted an unregistered Boxer motorcycle and arrested two suspected kidnappers.

According to him, the suspects were arrested during a routine patrol along Gamagira /Soba Road, Soba local government area of the state.

Jalige added that the duo are from Tampol Village in Kachia LGA.

He said: “The police operatives searched both the suspects and their motorcycle and recovered one type 06 Rifle, one sharp machete, two mobile phones and N50,000 from them.”

The spokesman revealed that the suspects were currently assisting the police in the investigations and would be charged to court.

“Effort is ongoing to locate and apprehend their criminal accomplices,’’ he added.

