Police kills four, arrests eight others over attack on Abia station | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Abia State have killed four suspects and arrested eight others over an attack on a police station in the state.

Suspected hoodlums had in the early hours of Tuesday attacked the Abayi police station in the state capital.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the Abia State police command also recovered arms and ammunition from the hoodlums.

Mba said the suspected attackers who were more than 200 and armed with AK-47 rifles and matchetes invaded the station and set part of it ablaze with petrol bombs and other explosives.

According to him, the attack led to the death of two police officers – Mr. Vincent Gonze, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, and Emmanuel Okoronkwo, a Sergeant.

Mba said the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased officers.

