RAPE ALLEGATIONS: Police arrests D’banj’s accuser after singer demands apology, N100m

The long arm of the law has caught up with Seyitan Babatayo, the internet troll who accused singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj of raping her in the year 2018 at Glee hotel located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ms Babatayo’s arrest was confirmed by her lawyers Ojoge, Omileye on Tuesday who informed that efforts were already in place to secure the bail of their client.

Ojoge, Omileye, and Partners also stated that a petition has been written to the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) of the Nigerian Police Command on behalf of their client.

Ms Babatayo’s was nabbed on the request of D’banj who has also demanded that an apology be published by his accuser in at least four national dailies.

This came after D’banj asked Ms Babatayo to pay the sum of N100m within 48 hours or face legal action.

D’banj had also issued a pre-litigation letter signed by his lawyer, Mike Ezekhome (SAN) and addressed to Miss Babatayo’s lawyer, Ojoge, Omileye and Partners, on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The letter read in part, “We have been instructed to demand the following: That your client makes an outright apology and a total retraction of each and every false allegation made against and concerning our client.

“The said apology and retraction shall be published in four national dailies with wide circulation in Nigeria as well as on social media platforms and handles being used by your client and her hirelings.

He also demanded that the accuser make a deposit of N100m through his chamber for battering his image.

“Your client should make a compensatory deposit of the sum of N100m only through these chambers in favor of our client to assuage his battered image.”

