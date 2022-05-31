Reality tv star, Angel Smith, threatens to sue online troll

Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith on Tuesday, May 31 threatened to sue an online troll and blogger for allegedly slandering her name and members of her family.

Taking to her Instagram story, Angel Smith in a series of posts lashed out at those who are always subjecting her to trolling and hate.

She warned the blogger to desist from ridiculing her family as she did not want to be pushed to the wall.

Angel Smith threatened to take legal action against the blog platform if they failed to desist from the alleged false rumours and lies.

Her statement reads:

“Truth icon, you and all your followers are so sick in the head, it’s like you’ve forgotten that you have internet footprint and that your IP address, as well as all your other information, can be traced back to you, don’t be dumb.

“You have bullied my family constantly while pedaling ridiculous lies even in my absence. The body that y’all have constantly shamed is now the body you want to link to bbl, you wish your words were that powerful, if you think your heads are strong, mine is stronger.

“Continue reveling in what you think is power, meanwhile you’re just a miserable* married woman, clearly something is lacking in your home, and keep playing, one day I will post your information on the internet for everyone to see.

“Keep playing, you must think your words are that powerful, they mean nothing, not to me nor my body image.

“You wish I got the surgery done so bad, for an I got you moment that will never happen. I am secure in myself, something that you in your marital home are lacking.

“Even in my absence, I have been gone for six days but I understand that your blogs run solely on having something terrible to say about me, let’s see the numbers you pull without my name. At the end of the day, your followers will laugh, and what next? You’ll be back to your miserable life.

“This is the only response you’ll get from me ever again, take it as me helping your life, I clearly give you joy.

“Leave my family’s make out of your rubbish, they’ve done nothing to deserve the constant ridicule don’t push me, you do not want me to get angry because I can fight both legally and spiritually. Keep trying me”.

