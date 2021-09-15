Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Saga exposes Big Brother’s prank task to love interest, Nini

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Saga has failed Big Brother’s prank task after he exposed the plan to his love interest, Nini.

During the early hours of today, Wednesday, September 15, Saga could not withhold himself from revealing Big Brother’s surreptitious game plan to his love interest.

On Tuesday, September 14, Big Brother had instructed Shine Ya Eyes housemates, Saga and Liquorose to prank their love interests for a mouthwatering offer. The aforementioned housemates were expected to commence a feud with Nini and Emmanuel respectively till the next diary on Wednesday evening.

However, Saga could not hold on after Nini was involved in a clash with Cross. An altercation that left both housemates in tears, during an attempt to console Nini, Saga admitted that the silent treatment from the night before was based on Big Brother’s directive.

Saga might receive a strike or be punished for failing to properly execute his assignment.

Saga has continued to express his affection for Nini, despite the 26-year-old Nigerian-Indian insisting that she is not interested in having an affair with him.

