Connect with us

Entertainment

Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Saga exposes Big Brother’s prank task to love interest, Nini

Published

1 hour ago

on

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Saga has failed Big Brother’s prank task after he exposed the plan to his love interest, Nini.

During the early hours of today, Wednesday, September 15, Saga could not withhold himself from revealing Big Brother’s surreptitious game plan to his love interest.

On Tuesday, September 14, Big Brother had instructed Shine Ya Eyes housemates, Saga and Liquorose to prank their love interests for a mouthwatering offer. The aforementioned housemates were expected to commence a feud with Nini and Emmanuel respectively till the next diary on Wednesday evening.

READ ALSO: BBNaija evictee, Boma, issues stern warning to Cubana Chief Priest

However, Saga could not hold on after Nini was involved in a clash with Cross. An altercation that left both housemates in tears, during an attempt to console Nini, Saga admitted that the silent treatment from the night before was based on Big Brother’s directive.

Watch the moment below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Adchitect | Marketer (@dahfrikanboy)

Saga might receive a strike or be punished for failing to properly execute his assignment.

Saga has continued to express his affection for Nini, despite the 26-year-old Nigerian-Indian insisting that she is not interested in having an affair with him.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × 4 =

Investigations

Investigations1 day ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...