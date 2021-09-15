Entertainment
Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Saga exposes Big Brother’s prank task to love interest, Nini
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Saga has failed Big Brother’s prank task after he exposed the plan to his love interest, Nini.
During the early hours of today, Wednesday, September 15, Saga could not withhold himself from revealing Big Brother’s surreptitious game plan to his love interest.
On Tuesday, September 14, Big Brother had instructed Shine Ya Eyes housemates, Saga and Liquorose to prank their love interests for a mouthwatering offer. The aforementioned housemates were expected to commence a feud with Nini and Emmanuel respectively till the next diary on Wednesday evening.
READ ALSO: BBNaija evictee, Boma, issues stern warning to Cubana Chief Priest
However, Saga could not hold on after Nini was involved in a clash with Cross. An altercation that left both housemates in tears, during an attempt to console Nini, Saga admitted that the silent treatment from the night before was based on Big Brother’s directive.
Watch the moment below.
Saga might receive a strike or be punished for failing to properly execute his assignment.
Saga has continued to express his affection for Nini, despite the 26-year-old Nigerian-Indian insisting that she is not interested in having an affair with him.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...