Slain Remo Stars player buried in Shagamu

February 27, 2020
The vice –captain of Remo Stars Football Club, Kazeem Tiamiyiu, who was killed by a hit-and run driver in Sagamu, Ogun State, last weekend, was laid to rest at his family compound in Ajaka area of Sagamu.

A candlelight procession was held in honour of the deceased on Wednesday.

Tiyamiyu was knocked down by a vehicle after he was allegedly pushed out of moving vehicle by some police officers attached to the Zonal Intervention Unit in Abeokuta, the state capital.

