Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, February 18, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. PDP campaign accuses El-Rufai of inciting Nigerians against FG

The Spokesman for Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, Daniel Bwala, has accused the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, of inciting Nigerians against the Federal Government.Read more

2. Naira scarcity, Supreme Court suit to top agenda as Adamu invites APC governors to meeting Sunday

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, will meet the governors elected on the party’s platform on Sunday in Abuja.Read more

3. 2023: Fresh poll expects Tinubu to win popular vote, run-off possible

A survey carried out by a civil society organization, Enough Is Enough (EiE) and a research firm, SBM Intelligence, has predicted a possible victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 election.Read more

4. ELECTIONS: Keyamo queries transparency of INEC‘s central server

The spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has queried the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on ensuring transparency in the use of its central server.Read more

5. More state govs counter Buhari, tell residents to continue using old naira notes

Many state governors in the country have asked residents to go on transacting with the old N500 and N1,000 notes despite President Muhammdu Buhari’s directive.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, February 16, 2023

6. FBN Holdings, Zenith Bank top trading as Nigeria’s capital market sheds N386.2bn in five hours

Shareholders in the Nigerian capital market lost N386.2 billion in investment following the dip in equity capitalization by -1.30 percent on Friday.Read more

7. Jumia sacks 900 workers, closes businesses amid $49.8m loss

Jumia has sacked 900 workers to save cost, resulting in a 20 per cent reduction in workforce, Ripples Nigeria gathered from the firm’s 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Statements.Read more

8. Police warns against attacks on banks during naira scarcity protest

The Nigeria Police Force on Friday warned that anyone caught attacking banks during the ongoing protest against naira scarcity would be treated as an armed robber.Read more

9. Police sergeant arrested for alleged murder of 80-year-old woman in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa State have arrested one Sgt. Aliyu Yusuf for the alleged murder of 80-year-old Maryam Yerbure Abdullahi in the state.Read more

10. I was robbed of 2013 African POTY award —Mikel Obi

Mikel Obi, a former midfielder for the Super Eagles, has revealed why he wasn’t given the 2013 African Footballer of the Year Award.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now