Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday September 24th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Group slams Dogara, Babahir Lawal over opposition to APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

The Northern Christian Youth Initiative (NYCI) on Friday slammed the duo of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, over their opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election. Read more

2. ‘Ayu is very corrupt, received N1bn in Lagos’ –Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has alleged that the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Iyochia Ayu is “very corrupt”, and that he received N1 billion from a presidential aspirant in Lagos, without remitting same to the party. Read more

3. Supreme Court dismisses suit demanding zoning of PDP presidential ticket to South-East

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a suit which sought to compel the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone its presidential ticket to the South-East. Read more

4. APC, PDP agenda harmful to Nigeria’s progress —LP Leader, Osuntokun

Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Akin Osuntokun, on Friday, described the agenda of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as harmful to growth and development in Nigeria. Read more

5. Court dismisses suit challenging Akpabio’s nomination as APC candidate in Akwa Ibom

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, dismissed the suit filed by a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Udom Ekpoudom, challenging the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to submit his name as the party’s candidate in the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District for the 2023 general elections. Read more

6. CBN threatens to deduct money from loan debtors’ accounts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has concluded on directly deducting loan defaulters under the Anchor Borrower Programme (ABP), as farmers ignore their debt obligation. Read more

7. Oil theft killing economy, as 265 illegal refineries uncovered in SPDC corridor

As Nigeria continues to struggle with oil theft, Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, has disclosed that there are over 265 illegal refineries in just the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) corridor. Read more

8. NEMA confirms death of 4 people in Lagos building collapse

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday night confirmed the death of four people in the three-storey building that collapsed in the Mushin area of Lagos. Read more

9. PSC condemns assault of police orderly by rights activist

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday described as barbaric the attack on Insp. Teju Moses, a female police officer attached to a human rights activist, Prof. Zainab Abiola. Read more

10. ASUU appeals court’s ruling on strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed the National Industrial Court’s ruling which ordered the union to suspend its seven-month-old strike in the nation’s universities. Read more

