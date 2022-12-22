Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, December 22, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari seeks Senate approval for N819bn supplementary 2022 budget

Ten days before the end of 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking the approval of a total sum of N819.5 billion supplementary 2022 budget.Read more

2. In retaliation, APC campaign asks security agents to question PDP leaders over attacks on INEC facilities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council on Wednesday asked security agencies to invite leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for questioning over the attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities in the country.Read more

3. Nigerian govt sets new date for completion of Second Niger Bridge, blames sit-at-home order

Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, has announced a new target date for the completion of the ongoing Second Niger Bridge in the south-eastern part of the country.Read more

4. Taraba Assembly gets new speaker, as Kunini resigns for ‘personal reasons’

The Taraba State House of Assembly has elected John Bonzena as the new Speaker during an emergency sitting on Wednesday.Read more

5. No reprieve for Ekweremadu, as London court denies bail application

The Central Criminal Court, London, has again denied former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, bail, saying he is a flight risk.Read more

6. UPL, Thomas Wyatt among major stocks as Nigeria’s capital market posts N32.2bn gain

Nigerian capital market closed on a positive note on Wednesday with the equity capitalization appreciating by 0.11 percent.Read more

7. CBN raises weekly cash withdrawals to N500,000, N5m

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased the weekly cash withdrawals for individuals to N500,000 and N5 million for corporate organisations in the country.Read more

8. Windows smashed as gunmen attack another INEC office in Imo

Gunmen on Tuesday attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Isi local government area of Imo State.Read more

9. Gunmen attack police patrol team, kill two in Kogi

Gunmen on Wednesday killed two police officers during an attack on a patrol team in Kogi State.Read more

10. Morocco stars, officials receive royal awards after World Cup heroics

Royal awards have been handed to the squad and officials of the Morocco national football team following their impressive performance at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.Read more

