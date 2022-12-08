News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, December 8, 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Nigerians in diaspora sue Buhari, INEC, demand voting rights in 2023
President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been sued by Nigerians who are of voting age and reside in the UK and other countries, asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to uphold their fundamental right to vote in the general elections of 2023.Read more
2. NJC orders reinstatement of Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has ordered the immediate reinstatement of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia as a judge of the Federal High Court.Read more
3. INEC dismisses video alleging theft of voters’ details in Lagos
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday dismissed a video allegedly showing some of its staff harvesting Voter Identification Numbers (VINs) from Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in Lagos.Read more
4. Court dismisses another suit challenging Tinubu’s candidacy
Justice Fadima Murtala of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday dismissed a suit challenging the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday December 1st 2022
5. CAN, Sultan allay fears over 2023 elections breaking Nigeria
The Nigeria Interreligious Council, on Tuesday, allayed concerns that the elections in 2023 would make or break the nation.Read more
6. NGX: Thomas, Japaul Gold among top gainers as market cap hits N26.37tr
The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market appreciated by 0.12 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more
7. NNPC sells N16trn worth of crude oil in 9 months, spends everything
Nigeria recorded N16 trillion from crude oil sales between January and September 2022.Read more
8. NSCDC raids kidnappers’ hideout, recovers ammunition in Rivers
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has recovered a cache of ammunition during a raid on a kidnappers’ hideout in Okuru-Ama Waterside in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.Read more
9. Police inspector arrested for shooting, killing unarmed civilian in Lagos
The Lagos State Police Command, on Wednesday, announced the arrest and imprisonment of an Inspector of Police in the Ajah Division in connection with the murder of Gafaru Buraimoh, a resident of Happy Land Estate in Ajah.Read more
10. Belgium’s Hazard retires from international football at 31
At the age of 31, Belgium’s playmaker Eden Hazard announced his retirement from international competition.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...