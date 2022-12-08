Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, December 8, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Nigerians in diaspora sue Buhari, INEC, demand voting rights in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been sued by Nigerians who are of voting age and reside in the UK and other countries, asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to uphold their fundamental right to vote in the general elections of 2023.Read more

2. NJC orders reinstatement of Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has ordered the immediate reinstatement of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia as a judge of the Federal High Court.Read more

3. INEC dismisses video alleging theft of voters’ details in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday dismissed a video allegedly showing some of its staff harvesting Voter Identification Numbers (VINs) from Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in Lagos.Read more

4. Court dismisses another suit challenging Tinubu’s candidacy

Justice Fadima Murtala of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday dismissed a suit challenging the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more

5. CAN, Sultan allay fears over 2023 elections breaking Nigeria

The Nigeria Interreligious Council, on Tuesday, allayed concerns that the elections in 2023 would make or break the nation.Read more

6. NGX: Thomas, Japaul Gold among top gainers as market cap hits N26.37tr

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market appreciated by 0.12 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

7. NNPC sells N16trn worth of crude oil in 9 months, spends everything

Nigeria recorded N16 trillion from crude oil sales between January and September 2022.Read more

8. NSCDC raids kidnappers’ hideout, recovers ammunition in Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has recovered a cache of ammunition during a raid on a kidnappers’ hideout in Okuru-Ama Waterside in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.Read more

9. Police inspector arrested for shooting, killing unarmed civilian in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command, on Wednesday, announced the arrest and imprisonment of an Inspector of Police in the Ajah Division in connection with the murder of Gafaru Buraimoh, a resident of Happy Land Estate in Ajah.Read more

10. Belgium’s Hazard retires from international football at 31

At the age of 31, Belgium’s playmaker Eden Hazard announced his retirement from international competition.Read more

