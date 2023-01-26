Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday January 26th 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. PDP blasts Tinubu over remarks on new Naira notes, fuel scarcity
The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for alleging that some individuals were out to sabotage his presidential ambition with the redesign of the Naira notes and fuel scarcity.Read more
2. US slams visa ban on Nigerian politicians for undermining democracy
The United States has slammed a visa ban on some Nigerians and their family members for undermining the country’s democracy.Read more
3. Senate adjourns plenary till February 28
The Senate on Wednesday adjourned the plenary for the 2023 general elections.Read more
4. 2023 ELECTIONS: INEC media registration portal down, as deadline looms
As the February 5 deadline looms for the registration of media houses and personnel for coverage of the general elections, the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (imap.inecnigeria.org) is experiencing downtime.Read more
5. Lagos PDP guber candidate, Jandor, cries out over alleged attacks on campaign teaml
Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, the governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, on Tuesday, denounced the constant attacks on his campaign vehicle by alleged political thugs.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, January 23, 2023
6. Sell-off in Geregu, Thomas Wyatt drags Nigeria’s capital market down
The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market depreciated by -0.02 percent due to the sell-off in Geregu and Thomas Wyatt, amongst others on Wednesday.Read more
7. CBN intervention programs gulps over N1trn in 3 months
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has provided a detailed breakdown of how much has been spent on various intervention programmes across sectors of the economy.Read more
8. Gunmen reportedly kill APC ward chairman in Imo
Gunmen reportedly killed the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward chairman in Umuchoke, Onuimo Local Government of Imo State, Christian Ihim, on Tuesday night.Read more
9. Police confirms death of 27 herdsmen in Nasarawa blast
The Nasarawa State police command on Wednesday confirmed the killing of 27 herdsmen in a bomb explosion at a border community with Benue State.Read more
10. Abia PDP plunged into sorrow as governorship candidate, Prof Ikonne, dies
The Abia State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been plunged into sorrow after the death of its governorship candidate, Prof Uche Ikonne.Read more
