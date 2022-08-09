Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday August 9th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Ex-govs Dariye, Nyame jailed for stealing, pardoned by Buhari, released from prison

Two former governors who were jailed for misappropriating their states’ resources but later pardoned by President Muhammadu Buhari have been released from prison custody. Read more

2. Ortom to submit firearms licence application for state security outfit to Buhari

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, says he will formally submit an application to seek approval for licences to procure AK-47 and AK-49 riffles by members of the newly established Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, to President Muhammadu Buhari, this week. Read more

3. 2023: Reject all APC candidates, ex-party guber aspirant, Mustapha urges voters

Nigerians have been urged to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 General elections because the party has nothing more to offer having failed the people in its two 4-year terms governance of the country. Read more

4. IPOB names acting leader to stand in for detained Nnamdi Kanu

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has named the head of its Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem, as its new acting leader. Read more

5. Buhari’s nephew dumps APC after losing return ticket

After losing the ticket to return to the House of Representatives in 2023, Hon. Fatuhu Muhammed, who is President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday August 8th 2022

6. Investors lose N120bn amid significant sell-off in Nigeria’s capital market

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N120 billion as significant sell-off hit the bourse on Monday. Read more

7. NESG urges CBN to stop multiple exchange rates, says it hurts economy

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to find a solution to the country’s multiple exchange rates to attract tangible Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) into Nigeria. Read more

8. Elon Musk gives condition to complete Twitter deal, challenges CEO, Agrawal, to public debate

Tesla Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has given a condition to complete the $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, months after the billionaire threatened to pull out over disagreement with the firm’s board. Read more

9. Flood kills 3, displaces 495 families in Kano

The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said on Monday flood has killed three persons and displaced 495 families in Ajingi Local Government Area of the state. Read more

10. Salisu Yusuf invites 35 home-based Eagles for CHAN qualifiers

Head Coach Salisu Yusuf has called to camp 35 players who will battle for shirts in the Super Eagles B squad that will tackle Ghana home and away in a 2023 African Nations Championship qualifying fixture in a few weeks. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now