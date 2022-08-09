News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday August 9th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Ex-govs Dariye, Nyame jailed for stealing, pardoned by Buhari, released from prison
Two former governors who were jailed for misappropriating their states’ resources but later pardoned by President Muhammadu Buhari have been released from prison custody. Read more
2. Ortom to submit firearms licence application for state security outfit to Buhari
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, says he will formally submit an application to seek approval for licences to procure AK-47 and AK-49 riffles by members of the newly established Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, to President Muhammadu Buhari, this week. Read more
3. 2023: Reject all APC candidates, ex-party guber aspirant, Mustapha urges voters
Nigerians have been urged to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 General elections because the party has nothing more to offer having failed the people in its two 4-year terms governance of the country. Read more
4. IPOB names acting leader to stand in for detained Nnamdi Kanu
The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has named the head of its Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem, as its new acting leader. Read more
5. Buhari’s nephew dumps APC after losing return ticket
After losing the ticket to return to the House of Representatives in 2023, Hon. Fatuhu Muhammed, who is President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more
6. Investors lose N120bn amid significant sell-off in Nigeria’s capital market
Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N120 billion as significant sell-off hit the bourse on Monday. Read more
7. NESG urges CBN to stop multiple exchange rates, says it hurts economy
The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to find a solution to the country’s multiple exchange rates to attract tangible Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) into Nigeria. Read more
8. Elon Musk gives condition to complete Twitter deal, challenges CEO, Agrawal, to public debate
Tesla Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has given a condition to complete the $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, months after the billionaire threatened to pull out over disagreement with the firm’s board. Read more
9. Flood kills 3, displaces 495 families in Kano
The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said on Monday flood has killed three persons and displaced 495 families in Ajingi Local Government Area of the state. Read more
10. Salisu Yusuf invites 35 home-based Eagles for CHAN qualifiers
Head Coach Salisu Yusuf has called to camp 35 players who will battle for shirts in the Super Eagles B squad that will tackle Ghana home and away in a 2023 African Nations Championship qualifying fixture in a few weeks. Read more
