Metro
Unknown gunmen kill FedPoly, Bauchi staff, injure one person
Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday stormed the residence of a Senior staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Engineer Abubakar Garba Muhammad and murdered him in cold blood.
The gruesome murder of Engineer Muhammad who was the Chief Engineer of the Polytechnic took place in his house located at Burshin Fulani along Bauchi – Dass road at about 2.30am.
The incident was announced on the verified and official Facebook page of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi: “Innalillahi wa Inna ilahir rajiun. Unknown gunmen killed one of our staff, Chief Engineer, Engr. Abubakar Garba Muhammad (Babangida Birshi) of Directorate of Physical Planning around 2:30am at his resident in Burshin Fulani”.
The statement also stated that, “His Funeral (Jana’iza) prayer as announced by the family will hold by 9:00am in Burshin Fulani Mosque, behind his house. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant his soul Jannatil Firdausi”
Also, another resident of the area was shot by the gunmen and is said to be receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) a development that has thrown the residents into confusion as such has not happened in the serene settlement before.
The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident through the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili who spoke to our Correspondent via phone saying that the gunmen whose number could not be ascertained stormed the area to carry out the attack.
Read also: Unknown gunmen kill LASU student activist who criticized school management
The PPRO said, “yes, I can confirm to you that unknown gunmen attacked Burshin Fulani and killed one man, Abubakar Garba Muhammad of FedPoly, he was shot on the neck and died on the spot. Our men who rushed to the scene evacuated him to the Teaching Hospital where the medical team on duty certified him dead”.
Wakili also said that, “our patrol team stationed at the main gate of the Polytechnic on hearing gunshots from the direction at about 4am, quickly mobilized and rushed to the area and on sighting the light of the patrol van, the gunmen fled”.
According to him, the late Abubakar Muhammad came out of his house on a rescue mission after hearing noise of struggling of one of his sons with some people at the gate of the house and immediately he came out, the gunmen shot and killed him.
He said that, “The Commissioner of Police, Sylvester Abiodun Alabi has directed that the Police should go after the gunmen, apprehend and bring them to justice. Our men are after them now and very soon, they will get to them”.
The Polytechnic through its Public Relations Unit, confirmed the incident describing it as most unfortunate assuring however that everything humanly possible will be done to arrest the unknown gunmen.
By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...