Uzodinma insists politicians behind insecurity in Imo

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, insisted on Thursday that politicians were behind the killings and other violent crimes in the state.

Uzodinma, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, stressed that the insecurity bedeviling the state was politically motivated

He said those attacked by the so-called “unknown gunmen” are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or his government, noting that no member of the opposition had fallen victim to the criminals.

Imo State is currently one of the most volatile states in the South-East with several people killed or kidnapped by non-state actors in the last 12 months.

Gunmen on Monday attacked the convoy of former governor Ikedi Ohakim at Oriagu, Ehime Mbano local government area of the state and killed four police officers attached to his security details.

Several offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security formations had also been attacked in the state.

The governor has repeatedly claimed that politicians were behind the violence in the state.

Uzodinma said: “Today in my conversation with stakeholders in the state I made it very clear that events in the past have shown clearly that those behind the insecurity in Imo State are politicians and this insecurity is politically contrived.

“In that presentation I came to a clear position that all the people that have been attacked in Imo State are members of APC and those close to my government and the houses that have been burnt down belong to them.

“No member of the opposition party has been attacked or his house has been burnt down in Imo State. And this has continued to happen.

“You just mentioned former governor Ikedi Ohakim. Three days after he summoned the special dinner of Imo stakeholders encouraging them to support the government of APC, he was attacked and his security details killed.

“I presented this matter to the people of Imo State. Of late some arrests have been made. I challenge security agencies In Imo to make public as soon as possible the findings of the report and those behind the killings be named.”

