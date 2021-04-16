10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 16, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Stop playing the ostrich, fix the economy, Obaseki replies Finance Minister

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has asked the Federal Government to find a solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges, instead of playing the ‘Ostrich’. Read more

2. ‘Printing of currency is part of CBN’s lending to govt,’ Emefiele wades into minister, gov Obaseki’s dispute

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday, countered the statement credited to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on the raging controversy over the printing of currency the Federal Government. Read more

3. Bandits operating in 24 Nigerian states – Gov Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Thursday armed bandits are currently operating in at least in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Read more

4. PDP South-West crisis deepens as Makinde, Fayose trade barbs over congress

Just a few days after they publicly embraced and shouted conciliation, the feud between the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, deepened on Thursday after he cautioned the latter against making inflammatory remarks about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congress in the South-West. Read more

5. How the new IGP was appointed – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday that the Federal Government followed due process in the appointment of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba. Read more

6. Nigerian govt lifts ban on new SIMs registration

The Federal Government has lifted the ban on the activation of new Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards in the country. Read more

7. Nigerian govt blames power outage on breakdown, gas constraint in 17 power plants

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on Thursday, blamed the crippling power outage in many parts of the country on technical faults in 17 National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid. Read more

8. NAFDAC staff begin strike over unpaid promotion arrears, working conditions

The staff of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has embarked on a seven-day warning strike to press home their demands for improved working conditions and payment of promotion arrears. Read more

9. Death toll from Kano ‘expired’ drinks reach 10, over 400 hospitalised

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and more than 400 others currently hospitalised after drinking expired drinks in Kano State last week. Read more

10. Arsenal stroll to Europa League semi-final

English Premier League side, Arsenal FC on Thursday night defeated Czech giant, Slavia Prague 4-0 to qualify for the semi-final of this year Europa League on 5-1 goals aggregate. Read more

