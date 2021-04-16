10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 16, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 16, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Stop playing the ostrich, fix the economy, Obaseki replies Finance Minister
Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has asked the Federal Government to find a solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges, instead of playing the ‘Ostrich’. Read more
2. ‘Printing of currency is part of CBN’s lending to govt,’ Emefiele wades into minister, gov Obaseki’s dispute
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday, countered the statement credited to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on the raging controversy over the printing of currency the Federal Government. Read more
3. Bandits operating in 24 Nigerian states – Gov Ortom
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Thursday armed bandits are currently operating in at least in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Read more
4. PDP South-West crisis deepens as Makinde, Fayose trade barbs over congress
Just a few days after they publicly embraced and shouted conciliation, the feud between the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, deepened on Thursday after he cautioned the latter against making inflammatory remarks about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congress in the South-West. Read more
5. How the new IGP was appointed – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday that the Federal Government followed due process in the appointment of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, April 15, 2021
6. Nigerian govt lifts ban on new SIMs registration
The Federal Government has lifted the ban on the activation of new Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards in the country. Read more
7. Nigerian govt blames power outage on breakdown, gas constraint in 17 power plants
The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on Thursday, blamed the crippling power outage in many parts of the country on technical faults in 17 National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid. Read more
8. NAFDAC staff begin strike over unpaid promotion arrears, working conditions
The staff of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has embarked on a seven-day warning strike to press home their demands for improved working conditions and payment of promotion arrears. Read more
9. Death toll from Kano ‘expired’ drinks reach 10, over 400 hospitalised
At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and more than 400 others currently hospitalised after drinking expired drinks in Kano State last week. Read more
10. Arsenal stroll to Europa League semi-final
English Premier League side, Arsenal FC on Thursday night defeated Czech giant, Slavia Prague 4-0 to qualify for the semi-final of this year Europa League on 5-1 goals aggregate. Read more
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to no longer camp in Edo as Ministry picks Lagos, P’Harcourt
The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has revealed where the Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics...
Arsenal stroll to Europa League semi-final
English Premier League side, Arsenal FC on Thursday night defeated Czech giant, Slavia Prague 4-0 to qualify for the semi-final...
Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa
Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, revealed the reason behind his shock return to the Nigerian...
Delta to host 2022 National Sports Festival
Delta State will host the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival. The state won the 20th edition of the...
Real Madrid, Man City complete UCL semi-final line up
Spanish giant, Real Madrid and runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City on Wednesday completed the semi-final line up for...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...