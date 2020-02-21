10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Friday morning, February 21, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Friday morning.

1. Nigerians must fearlessly hold their leaders accountable to prevent bad leadership —Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, while speaking at the colloquium to mark the 10th Anniversary of the African Centre for Leadership Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) in Abuja, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga on Thursday, urged Nigerians to hold leaders accountable for their actions or inactions. According to Omo-Agege, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Speech Writing, Dr Chuba Keshi, accountability is the surest way to ensure that only credible leaders are elected at all levels of government. Read more

2. FALANA TO POLICE: Probe attack on Justice Odili’s home

A lawyer-turned rights activist, Femi Falana, on Thursday implored the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to investigate the invasion of the Abuja home of Supreme Court’s Justice, Mary Peter-Odili, with a view to bringing the culprits to book. A group of people had during the week invaded the home of Justice Odili following last week’s Supreme Court’s ruling on the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State. In a statement he personally signed, the lawyer insisted that the report of the police investigation should be forwarded to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in order to prosecute people behind the invasion. Read more

3. APC asks Supreme Court to reverse ruling on Bayelsa election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, approached the Supreme Court to set-aside its February 13 judgement that nullified the victory of its governorship candidate in the Bayelsa election, David Lyon. The apex court had nullified Lyon’s victory in the poll over discrepancies in his running mate’s academic certificates submitted with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the run-up to the election. Read more

4. Zulum calls for recruitment of additional 100, 000 soldiers to tackle Boko Haram terrorists

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Thursday called for the recruitment of at least 100,000 additional soldiers to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East. The governor, who made the call when members of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence paid him a courtesy call at the Council Chamber of the Government House Maiduguri, suggested that at least 50,000 persons from the state should be engaged by the military to tackle the terrorists. Read more

5. PDP asks police to arrest Oshiomhole for allegedly inciting attack on Justice Odili’s residence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday expressed disappointment with the Federal Government’s apparent refusal to order the arrest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for allegedly inciting the attack on the Abuja home of the Supreme Court’s Justice, Mary Odili, following the apex court’s ruling on the Bayelsa governorship election. The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the attack was part of a grand plot to muzzle the judiciary to work against the opposition. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Thursday morning, February 20, 2020

6. Lagos Assembly begins public hearing on Amotekun Monday

Lagos State House of Assembly said on Thursday it has received an Executive Bill on the South West security outfit, Amotekun from the state government and consequently fixed Monday for public hearing on the matter. The Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni, told the House that he received a letter from the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, on Wednesday. Sanni said the bill is seeking the amendment of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC). Read more

7. Sack NSA Monguno, Abba Kyari, Service Chiefs now, former Emir of Gwandu tells Buhari

Major Mustapha Jokolo (rtd), a former Emir of Gwandu has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari with immediate effect. Jakolo who was speaking on a radio programme monitored in Kaduna on Thursday expressed sadness over the crisis in the Presidency, stating that altercations between officers holding sensitive offices never happened during the military regime. Read more

8. Bayelsa governor appoints SSG, Chief of Staff

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Thursday, appointed the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Friday Konbowei, as the Secretary to the State Government. The Acting Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said in a statement in Yenagoa the governor also appointed Chief Benson Agadaga as Chief of Staff, Government House. Read more

9. Adamawa polytechnic sacks 4 lecturers over alteration of students’ results

The management of the Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, has sacked four lecturers of the institution over the alleged alteration of students’ results. The affected lecturers are – Abubakar Babale, Paul Wache, Usman Hammarwabi, and Isa Ribadu. They were accused of altering examinations’ results and awarding fake results to students who did not sit for the tests. Read more

10. CORONAVIRUS: No Nigerian among 29 infected foreigners in China

No Nigerian was among the 29 foreign citizens infected with the deadly coronavirus in China, the Chinese government said on Thursday. It said two of the victims have been confirmed dead and nine quarantined. At least 18 persons, the government said had recovered and discharged from the hospital. The Chinese embassy told journalists at a briefing in Abuja that 12 out of 31 provinces on the Chinese mainland have not recorded new daily confirmed cases of the virus. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions