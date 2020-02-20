10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Thursday morning, February 20, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Thursday morning.

1. JUMBO PAY: Buhari defends federal lawmakers

Members of the National Assembly got the most unusual support on Wednesday when President Muhammadu Buhari defended them, saying Nigerians are wrong to think federal lawmakers are highly overpaid for doing nothing. The president also noted that critics fail to see the enormous work the lawmakers are doing for the country because they don’t trust them. Buhari said this in Abuja on Wednesday when the House of Representatives launched The Green Chamber Magazine, a publication by the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs. Read more

2. Kwankwaso calls for review of Kano governorship election

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Wednesday sought the support of the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the review of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state. Kwankwaso, who held a brief meeting with the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, appealed to the party National Working Committee (NWC) to as a matter of responsibility facilitate the process for the Supreme Court’s review of the governorship election. Read more

3. BOKO HARAM: Borno governor goes spiritual, declares one day prayer session for return of peace

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday called for a one day fasting and prayer session for the return of peace in the state. The one day fasting and prayer session has been fixed for February 24. The governor made the declaration in a six minutes broadcast to the people of the state and urged the military and all volunteer forces to intensify onslaught against the Boko Haram insurgents. Read more

4. Amosun, Abiodun struggle to take credit for $250m World Bank facility

Former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun and his successor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday tried to outdo each other in order to take full credit for the $250 million loan facility the state just secured from the World Bank. Though negotiations for the loan, initially meant to be $350 million, was started by the administration of the former Governor Amosun, the loan was eventually approved recently, with Governor Abiodun leading the charge. Amosun, on Wednesday claimed that his administration began and facilitated the loan before he left office in 2019. Read more

5. Court stops anti-graft agency from releasing report on Sanusi

Temporary respite came the way of the Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II, as Justice Suleiman Namallam of the Kano State High Court on Wednesday ordered the state’s Anti Corruption and Public Complaints Commission from further releasing any indicting report against the emir until the hearing of the suit on notice. The judge also granted leave to the counsel to Emir Sanudi, Suraj Sa’ida (SAN) and four others to present an ex-parte application seeking to stop the anti-graft body from further inviting the Emir over allegations of misappropriating about N3.5 billion. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020

6. BAYELSA: I will never encourage violence despite Supreme Court’s ruling – Lyon

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, on Wednesday urged his supporters in the state and party loyalists to remain calm and eschew violence following the Supreme Court judgement that nullified his victory in the election. Lyon said he had been a peacemaker and would neither support, sponsor nor direct anybody to engage in violent protest and agitation because of the judgement. The apex court had last week nullified the APC candidate’s election over discrepancies in his running mate’s academic certificates submitted with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Read more

7. CAN finds fault with release of terrorists, govt silence on alleged Turkish funding of Boko Haram

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said on Wednesday President Muhammadu Buhari has not fulfilled his 2015 pre-election promise that all citizens abducted by Boko Haram insurgents would be rescued. The body in a reaction to President Buhari’s fresh promise to ensure the release of all Boko Haram captives including Leah Sharibu also frowned at the Federal Government’s release of arrested Boko Haram terrorists under its de-radicalization, rehabilitation, empowerment empowerment. Read more

8. MONEY LAUNDERING: Appeal Court orders Justice Abang to withdraw from Suswam’s trial

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to withdraw from the money laundering trial of a former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the ex-governor on a nine-count charge of money laundering charge alongside his erstwhile Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Omodachi Okolobia. The Commission accused the duo of looting over N3.1billion, being proceeds of shares owned by the Benue State government and Benue Investment and Property Company Limited. Read more

9. Court orders release of Dasuki’s passport

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, on Wednesday, ordered the release of the international passport of a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki. The judge gave the order while ruling on an application filed by Dasuki’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji. The ex-NSA, who was released from detention in December last year, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his alleged involvement in arms procurement scam during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. Read more

10. CAN TO BUHARI: You are yet to fulfill past promises to free Leah Sharibu, other Boko Haram hostages

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said on Wednesday President Muhammadu Buhari has not fulfill promise his 2015 pre-election promise that all citizens abducted by Boko Haram insurgents would be rescued. The body in a reaction to President Buhari’s fresh promise to ensure the release of all Boko Haram captives including Leah Sharibu also frowned at the Federal Government’s release of arrested Boko Haram terrorists under its de-radicalization, rehabilitation, empowerment empowerment. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions