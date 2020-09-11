10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, September 11, 2020

1. CONSTITUTION REVIEW: Senate extends deadline for submission of memoranda by two weeks

The Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has extended the deadline for submission of memoranda by two weeks. Read more

2. Nigeria records 197 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 55,829; death toll now 1,075

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 197 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. UK orders P&ID to pay £1.5m to Nigeria

A court in the United Kingdom on Thursday ordered the British Virgin Islands firm, Process and Industrial Development (P$ID) to pay £1.5m to Nigeria within 21 days. Read more

4. Nigeria to save N1tr annually from fuel subsidy removal —Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, said on Thursday the Federal Government would save over N1trillion annually with the removal of subsidy on petrol. Read more

5. EDO 2020: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, others to sign peace accord Tuesday

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Thursday all the governorship candidates for the September 19 election in Edo State would sign a peace accord. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 10

6. Buhari bans forex on all food imports into Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to call off issuance of foreign exchange for food and fertiliser imports, according to a statement by his spokesman, Reuters said. Read more

7. Nigerians conduct N264tn worth of electronic transactions in 3 months –NBS

Transactions carried out by Nigerians via electronic payment channels totalled N263.78 trillion between April and June this year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday. Read more

8. NSE: Zenith, MTNN, GTB drive N50bn rally

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rallied on Thursday after three days of consecutive losses with a N50.115 billion appreciation. Read more

9. Naira depreciates against dollar on black market

Naira fell against the United States’ dollar on the parallel market on Wednesday, closing at N445, according to data from abokiFX, which collates rates from informal street traders. Read more

10. PSG begin Ligue 1 title defence with shock defeat to promoted Lens