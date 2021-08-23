10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, August 23, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. SERAP sues Buhari, others over missing N106bn in 149 MDAs

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari over his inability to probe allegations about N106 billion public funds reportedly missing from 149 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and ensure that those suspected to be responsible are prosecuted, and the missing funds recovered. Read more

2. Buhari is behaving like Roman Emperor Nero-Ayo Adebanjo

Leader of the apex Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has equated President Muhammadu Buhari to the Roman Emperor Nero, who was considered one of the empire’s greatest criminals with a litany of evil doing including killing his stepbrother, his wife and his mother, as well persecuting Christians and instigating the devastating Great Fire of Rome, and did nothing but destroying the kingdom. Read more

3. Another attack on Kaduna community leaves 14 persons dead, houses burnt

Communities in Southern Kaduna have again witnessed blood baths, as not less than 14 people have lost their lives in a fresh attack on Mado village of Mabushi, in the Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Saturday night. Read more

4. Bello details why Tinubu should not run for 2023 Presidency

The upcoming elections in 2023 have thrown up various permutations regarding the potential candidates vying for the Presidency, with the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, amongst the names being touted. Read more

5. FIRS insists on collection of VAT, warns taxpayers against defaulting

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has cautioned taxpayers across the country about the consequences of not paying their Value Added Tax (VAT). Read more

6. HURIWA accuses police of framing 21-year-old woman, detaining her for 72 days without charge

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has accused the office of the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, of framing up a 21-year-old woman, Glory Okolie, and detaining her for 72 days without charging her to court. Read more

7. Bandits release 15 more kidnapped students of Bethel School, Kaduna

The bandits, who kidnapped about 121 students of the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna, in the early hours of July 5, 2021, have released 15 more students of the school that were held in captivity. Read more

8. New twist, as striking doctors reject new MoU, head to court

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has rejected the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) presented by the Federal Government. Read more

9. IPOB alleges plot by security agencies to attack citizens in SE on Monday

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), on Sunday, alleged that it has uncovered a scheme by security agencies, especially the Department of States (DSS) and the police to disguise as IPOB and ESN operatives to attack traders who come out tomorrow (Monday) for their legitimate business. Read more

10. World Athletics U-20: Team Nigeria finish third with four gold, three bronze medals

Team Nigeria finshed on third spot in the final medals table at the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya which came to an end on Sunday. Read more

