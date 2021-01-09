10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, January 9, 2021

1. INEC advocates ‘bipartisan’ approach to Electoral Act amendment

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday urged the National Assembly to use a bipartisan approach in amending the Electoral Act to help improve conduct of elections in the country. Read more

2. 1,544 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 97,478. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 1,544 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Governors to be administered COVID-19 vaccines on TV – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Friday many governors in the country would be administered the COVID-19 vaccines on a live telecast to assure Nigerians on the safety of the vaccines. Read more

4. ‘This is a year of action, Boko Haram insurgency will end soon,’ Buhari assures Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assured Nigerians that the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East would end this year. Read more

5. FG may impose fresh lockdown over spike in COVID-19 cases – PTF

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said on Thursday Federal Government may be forced to impose a fresh lockdown on the country over spike in COVID-19 cases. Read more

6. NSE: Profit-taking in industrial stocks wipes out year-to-date gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed Friday’s trade in the red, reversing all the grounds gained so far this year as sell pressure on industrial stocks including Dangote Cement and WAPCO weighed on the entire market value of stocks. Read more

7. PZ Cussons proposes N397m dividend payment to shareholders

The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has proposed the payment of N397 million as dividends to shareholders of the company who currently hold the 3,970,477,045 fully paid ordinary shares of the company. Read more

8. Nigerians spent N9.28tn on imported goods in nine months –NBS

Latest data from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that a total of N9.28tn was spent on the importation of manufactured goods into the country between January and September 2020. Read more

9. Nigeria, others to record 5% growth this year –World Bank

Nigeria and other developing economies as well as emerging markets will likely report a 5% growth this year even though output is expected to be subdued relative to pre-pandemic levels, Washington-based World Bank said Thursday. Read more

10. Enyimba to battle Rivers Utd or Celtic in Confederation Cup playoff