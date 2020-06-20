10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, June 20, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Saturday morning.

1. The upsurge continues as 667 new cases take Nigeria’s COVID-19 tally beyond the 19,000 mark to 19,147

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 667 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. PTF identifies FCT as red spot for community spread of COVID-19

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Friday the Federal Capital Territory remains one of the red spots in the country where community spread of the virus was prevalent. Read more

3. Aggrieved APC member asks court to stop INEC from recognizing Ajimobi, Eta

An aggrieved member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Charles Ude, on Friday, asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing the former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, as Acting National Chairman of the party. Read more

4. NSE: Market capitalisation sheds N56bn as profit-taking persists

The Nigerian equity market contracted further on Friday as profit-taking especially in Dangote Cement, Okomu Oil and Guinness caused investors to lose N55.640 billion. Read more

5. Obaseki’s defection to PDP not surprising —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Friday the defection of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not surprising.Read more

6. Following public outrage, police finally releases broadcaster who criticized Lai Mohammed over one month after

The police on Friday released Rotimi Jolayemi, the broadcaster who was detained for criticizing the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on social media. Read more

7. GIADOM TO INEC: I’m the new APC chairman

The embattled former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, has forwarded a letter to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, claiming he was the new National Chairman of the party. Read more

8. Delta recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases in two days –Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said on Friday, the state recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases in two days due to community transmission.Read more

9. Sevilla frustrate Barca in goalless draw as La Liga title race toughens

Barcelona lost two points on the road on Friday night, being held to a goalless draw by Sevilla as the La Liga title race toughens. Read more

10. COVID-19: Lagos discharges 98 more patients

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Friday confirmed the discharge of 98 more COVID-19 patients in the state. Read more

