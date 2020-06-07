10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, June 7, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 389 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 12,233; death toll now 342

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night confirmed 389 fresh COVID-19 cases in 22 states of the federation and Abuja. Read more

2. Nigerian govt dismisses as fake reports of planned absorption of N-POWER beneficiaries into civil service

The Federal Government on Saturday dismissed the report that it was making arrangements to absorb N-POWER volunteers into the civil service. Read more

3. FG to tackle frequent flooding in Jigawa as fertiliser distribution begins

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Saturday the Federal Government would find a lasting solution to the perennial flooding in Jigawa State. Read more

4. Buhari tells bandits to drop their weapons or face ‘disgraceful and violent ends’

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday warned bandits terrorizing states in the North West to surrender their weapons or face “disgraceful and violent ends. Read more

5. Reps move to halt award of power contracts to foreigners

Members of the House of Representatives Friday affirmed they would prevent the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) from offering expatriates power contracts while ignoring eligible Nigerians with requisite skills for undertaking such projects. Read more

6. AfDB’s support for Nigeria rises to $5bn

The entire portfolio of the African Development Bank (AfDB), made up of 61 operations, climbed from $4.5 billion to $5 billion between March and December last year. Read more

7. NSE ROUNDUP: Market sheds N118bn on strong negative sentiments

The market was largely bearish this week as several investors were intent on cashing out their investments, consequently putting up large volumes of stocks for sale. Read more

9. ALLEGED CORRUPTION: Lagos Assembly Speaker appears before probe panel

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday appeared before the house panel of inquiry investigating the corruption allegations levelled against him by an online medium. Read more

10. COVID-19: Ekiti Assembly to hold low-key first-year anniversary

The Ekiti State House of Assembly said on Saturday it would mark its one year of qualitative legislation low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Read more

