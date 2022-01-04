News
10 Top Stories from Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday Morning, January 4
These 10 top stories should interest you.
1. El-Rufai charges security to bomb bandits’ hideouts in Nigeria’s North-West
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday charged the security agents to completely flush out the bandits from their hideouts in the North-West. Read More
2. IPOB bans recitation of Nigerian anthem in South-East schools
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday banned the recitation of the Nigerian national anthem in schools in the South-East. Read More
3. Adeboye urges Buhari to gazette court decision designating terrorists as bandits
The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign a gazzete designating bandits as terrorists for the sake of peace in the country. Read More
4. Kaduna APC labels Shehu Sani a ‘comedian’ dreaming of succeeding El’Rufai
The Kaduna State Chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress has taken a dig at one-time Senator, Shehu Sani over his governorship ambition and pledge to revamp the economy and fortunes of the state. Read More
5. OPC dissociates self from group advocating for South-West, Tinubu for president campaigns
The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) on Monday warned a coalition of 57 civil society groups rooting for a president of South-West extraction in 2023 against using its name for such purposes. Read More
6. Nigeria not ready for direct primary model – IPAC
The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Monday declared its support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to withhold assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, saying the idea of direct primary was unrealistic at this stage of Nigeria’s democracy. Read More
7. ‘Why former lawmaker, Lekan Balogun can’t become next Olubadan,’ Oyo ex-commissioner tells Makinde
A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Michael Lana, has explained why a former federal lawmaker, Chief Lekan Balogun, should not succeed the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji. Read More
8. Police dismisses report on attempted abduction of music star in Rivers
The Rivers State police command on Monday dismissed the report on the attempted abduction of music star, Teniola Akpata, aka Teni, in the state. Read More
9. 178,459 firearms, ammunition missing from Police armory —Audit report
A report by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF) has revealed that about 178,459 different types of arms and ammunition are missing from the police armory with none of them getting reported. Read More
10. Forex: Black market operators demand access to Diaspora remittances
The President of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe, said on Monday the black market was in comatose due to the forex restriction placed on them by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read More
