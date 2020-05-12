10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Tuesday morning.

1. Buhari orders PTF to get Madagascar’s COVID-19 herbal drug

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday directed the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to go for Madagascar’s herbal drug, “COVID-Organics,” for the possible treatment of COVID-19 patients in the country. Read more

2. 242 new COVID-19 cases push Nigeria’s total to 4641; death toll now 150

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday night confirmed 242 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the country. Read more

3. Okowa charges judiciary on speedy dispensation of justice

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Monday cautioned the judiciary against the granting of frivolous injunctions while adjudicating cases. Read more

4. Why we will now slow down evacuation of Nigerians abroad —Nigerian Govt

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Monday, the evacuation of Nigerians from different countries across the world is reaching its saturation point. Read more

5. Nigerian govt enrolls Lagos, FCT, Ogun, 3 others for WHO COVID-19 clinical trials

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday the Federal Government had enrolled the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Kaduna, and Sokoto States in the “solidarity trials,” a clinical trial spearheaded by the World Health Organization (WHO) to help find a cure for COVID-19. Read more

6. Catholic Church offers its 425 hospitals to Nigerian govt as COVID-19 isolation centres

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said Monday the Catholic Church in Nigeria had offered its 425 hospitals and clinics nationwide as isolation centres for COVID-19 patients. Read more

7. Why Orji Kalu is still in prison —NCoS

The Nigeria Correctional Service Monday explained why the former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu, has not been released from the Kuje custodial facility almost four days after the Supreme Court quashed his conviction. Read more

8. Nigerian govt pays students on scholarship abroad

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, said Monday the Federal Government has paid Nigerian students on scholarship abroad. Read more

9. Court orders forfeiture of Chinese national’s $300,000 to Nigerian govt

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the final forfeiture of $300,000 belonging to a Chinese national, Li Yan Pin, to the Federal Government. Read more

10. We have started releasing impounded vehicles —LASTMA

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olajide Oduyoye, said Monday it had started releasing vehicles impounded by its operatives for alleged violation of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state between March 1 and April 14. Read more

