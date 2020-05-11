10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, May 11, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Monday morning.

1. Lagos govt shuts hotel, night club for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines

The Lagos State Government Sunday shut a hotel and night club in Badagry West Local Council Development Area of the state for contravening new guidelines on the operation of hotels, clubs and other entertainment outfits in the state. Read more

2. 248 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nigeria take total to 4399; death toll climbs to 143

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night confirmed 248 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the country. Read more

3. Niger Delta militants accuse Nigerian govt of neglect in distribution of COVID-19 palliatives

A coalition of Niger Delta agitators on Sunday pleaded with the Federal Government and the International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the region to extend to them the palliatives put together by the government to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown on the citizens. Read more

4. After 14-day quarantine, Kaduna govt releases 210 Almajiris

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Human Resources and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, said Sunday the state government had freed 210 Quranic Education students (Almajiris) after they completed their two-week quarantine in the state. Read more

5. ‘Stop noisemaking’, Ganduje counsels El-Rufai against politicising evacuation of Almajiris

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Sunday charged his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai to stop politicizing the evacuation of the Almajiris who had tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

6. Plateau governor charges residents to adhere strictly to regulations, says ‘COVID-19 is real’

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, Sunday charged the people of the state to adhere strictly to regulations put in place by the government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Read more

7. Umahi suspends commissioner, perm sec over security negligence at boundary areas

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, Sunday suspended the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Samuel Okoronkwo, over alleged boundary security compromise and negligence. Read more

8. I’m shifting away from partisan politics, Jonathan reveals, tells why

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday said he was shifting away from being an effective partisan politician. The former leader said he started doing that after he lost power to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. Read more

9. US citizen dies from suspected COVID-19 infection in Delta

The Delta State Police Command Sunday confirmed the death of a 60-year-old United States citizen due to suspected complications arising from COVID-19. Read more

10. Police arrests 10 suspected cultists, 6 miscreants in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command Sunday confirmed the arrest of 10 suspected cult members in the state. Read more

