10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning

1. Nigeria immigration deploys special force to tackle bandits, kidnappers in North West

The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, said on Monday the service would deploy 2,000 Special Force in the North West to restore peace and security in the region.‎ Read more

2. 136 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 58,460; death toll now 1,111

Nigeria on Monday recorded 136 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. N2.67bn meant for school feeding programme diverted to personal accounts –ICPC

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said on Monday the commission has uncovered the diversion of N2.67 billion meant for school feeding programme in federal colleges to personal accounts. Read more

4. How Nigeria can achieve transformation –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the fight against graft in the country. Read more

5. Governors drag Buhari to Supreme Court over executive order

Governors of the 36 states in the country have dragged President Muhammadu Buhari to the Supreme Court over a presidential order. Read more

6. Nigerian govt to privatise NNPC, scrap major oil & gas regulatory agencies under proposed bill

The Nigerian government will privatise state-owned oil asset, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), abolish key industry regulators to pave the way for new bodies and modify deepwater royalties, which in 2019 were altered, Reuters reported on Monday, after sighting a copy of the draft Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Read more

7. NSE: Market closes bigger on improving investors’ confidence

The equity section of the Nigerian sustained last week gains Monday, buoyed by blue-chip gains particularly those recorded by Total, MTNN, Okomu Oil, BUA Cement and WAPCO as the central bank’s benchmark lending rate cut to 11.5% on Tuesday continues to aid demand recovery. Read more

8. 16 power plants lift power generation to 4,312 megawatts

Power generation in Nigeria received a boost on Sunday, lifted by an elevation of 979 megawatts (mw) in the total generated power to 4,312.1mw as 16 plants reported output rise, data from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator shows. Read more

9. Oil prices dip as coronavirus cases surge dims prospect; Bonny Light gains $0.13

Oil prices slipped on Monday, helped by soaring Covid-19 infections, which weakened the possibility of seamless fuel demand recovery, with crude set for its first monthly drop in many months following a decline last week. Read more

10. Mane on target as Liverpool fight back to beat Arsenal

Reigning African player of the year, Sadio Mane was on target for Liverpool in their victory over Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday night. Read more

