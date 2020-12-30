10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, December 30, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. ‘Stop blaming God for Nigeria’s challenges,’ Obasanjo tells leaders

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday counselled Nigerian leaders to stop blaming God for the myriad of challenges confronting the country. Read more

2. 749 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 85,560. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 749 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. PTF to focus on procurement of COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, said on Tuesday the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 would focus on the procurement of vaccine in the first quarter of 2021. Read more

4. Nigerian govt to sanction 100 returnees for evading COVID-19 test

The Federal Government said on Tuesday 100 returnees would be sanctioned for failing to undergo the compulsory COVID-19 test after returning to the country. Read more

5. NIMC issues fresh guidelines for NIN registration

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, December 29, 2020

6. Buhari charges Nigerians to embrace agriculture as source of livelihood

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday said his administration would continue to encourage Nigerians to go back to agriculture as a source of livelihood. Read more

7. NSE: Nigerian stocks set for biggest gain in seven years after N168bn rally

Nigerian stocks are on track for their biggest annual yield since 2013 after the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) bounced back on Tuesday from a loss posted at the previous session. Read more

8. Oil prices advance amid optimism of US stimulus package

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, the third time in four trading sessions, on hopes of fuel demand recovery, as the U.S. drew closer to expanding its pandemic aid payments and with a final Brexit deal on track to stabilise trade between Europe and Britain. Read more

9. Moving a container across Lagos almost equal to cost of shipping from China –FT

The gridlock at Lagos ports has deteriorated to a level that it can cost over $4,000 to truck a container 20 kilometres to the Nigerian mainland these days, nearly as much it costs shipping one 12,000 nautical miles from China, the Financial Times reported on Monday. Read more

10. Resumption of NPFL good for Nigeria’s economy —Sports Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has welcomed with excitement, the resumption of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), which kicked off last Sunday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions