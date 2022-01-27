Politics
Ekiti Guber: Biodun Oyebanji wins APC primary election
The immediate past secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Biodun Oyebanji has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship direct primary election held in the State.
Oyebanji, who is widely perceived as Governor Kayode Fayemi’s anointed candidate, emerged the winner with 101,703 votes.
He defeated seven other aspirants who had earlier protested against the electoral process, and pressed for it to be canceled.
READ ALSO: Ekiti APC in disarray, as seven guber aspirants withdraw from primaries, blame Fayemi
They had claimed, among others things, that the Chairman of the APC primary election committee, and Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, had handed Oyebanji’s supporters the result sheets to write the results before the election.
The aggrieved governorship aspirants include: Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, Demola Popoola, Afolabi Oluwasola, Hon Femi Bamisile and Kayode Ojo.
However, Badaru noted that the election which took place across 177 wards was peaceful, credible and transparent.
